Middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary.
Caption
Drawing of a middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
398 KB | 900 x 1275
File Type
JPG