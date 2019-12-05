Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary.

Caption

Drawing of a middle-aged woman sitting at a desk and writing in a food diary.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

398 KB | 900 x 1275

File Type

JPG