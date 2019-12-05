Cross section of a digital rectal exam
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Cross section of a digital rectal exam. A health care provider’s gloved index finger is inserted into the rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
401 KB | 1500 x 1350
JPG