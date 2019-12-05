  1. Home
Urinary tract in the outline of a male figure with an inset of a cross section of the bladder

Drawing of the urinary tract in the outline of a male figure with an inset of a cross section of the bladder. The cross-section image has arrows and labels that show the normal direction of urine flow in a normal ureter and reflux in a shortened ureter. O

Primary VUR due to a shortened ureter.

Urologic Diseases

532 KB | 2100 x 1247

JPG

vesicoureteral reflux urine flow ureters bladder male urinary tract
