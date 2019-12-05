Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract with the stomach, small intestine, and jejunum labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract with the stomach, small intestine, and jejunum labeled.

Caption

Gastroparesis slows or stops the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

195 KB | 812 x 1099

File Type

JPG