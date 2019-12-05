Part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure. Labeled are the healthy segment and diseases segment, rectum and anus.
Alternate Text
Drawing of part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure. Labeled are the healthy segment and diseases segment, rectum and anus.
Caption
Drawing of part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure. Labeled are the healthy segment and diseases segment, rectum and anus.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
229 KB | 1621 x 588
File Type
JPG