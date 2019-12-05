Large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.
Caption
Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
181 KB | 1231 x 612
File Type
JPG