Large intestine with the diseased segment removed and a stoma placed at the end

Drawing of the large intestine with the diseased segment removed and a stoma placed at the end.
Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

315 KB | 1442 x 1454

JPG

Related Keywords

diseased segment stoma intestine large
