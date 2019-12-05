  1. Home
Father and children biking

View full-sized image Drawing of a father helping his daughter learn how to ride a bike. A woman on a bike follows them.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

A healthy lifestyle can help your child from becoming overweight or obese and having type 2 diabetes later on.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

651 KB | 1050 x 1285

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

girls boys men adults children
