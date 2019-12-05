Cross-section of renal artery - labeled
Drawing of the kidneys with an insert showing a magnified cross-section of the renal artery with plaque building up on the inner wall.
In most cases of RAS, plaque builds up on the inner wall of one or both renal arteries.
