Kidneys
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the kidneys, in most cases of Renal Artery Stenosis, plaque builds up on the inner wall of one or both renal arteries .
Alternate Text
Drawing of the kidneys, in most cases of Renal Artery Stenosis, plaque builds up on the inner wall of one or both renal arteries .
Caption
Drawing of the kidneys, in most cases of Renal Artery Stenosis, plaque builds up on the inner wall of one or both renal arteries .
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
335 KB | 825 x 1200
File Type
JPG