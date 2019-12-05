Woman and man in bed

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a man and a woman lying in bed and facing each other, with their foreheads touching. A blanket covers them below the armpits.

You could get hepatitis B from having unprotected sex with an infected person.

410 KB | 1350 x 886

JPG