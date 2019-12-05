Digestive tract - lower GI tract labeled - labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The appendix, cecum, colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, and anus are labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The appendix, cecum, colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, and anus are labeled.
Caption
The lower GI tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
327 KB | 1240 x 1500
File Type
JPG