Digestive tract - colon, rectum, anus labeled - labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The lower GI tract

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

256 KB | 1007 x 1425

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels anatomy anus rectum colon digestive tract
