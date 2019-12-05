Close-up of beta cells in pancreative islet - labeled
Drawing of a male torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas labeled with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells.
The pancreas contains clusters of cells called islets. Beta cells within the islets make insulin and release it into the blood.
