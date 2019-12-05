  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive tract

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine not labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine not labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine not labeled.

Caption

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine not labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

160 KB | 600 x 975

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

unlabeled anatomy small intestine stomach esophagus mouth digestive tract
Share