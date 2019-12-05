Digestive tract - mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine labeled - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.

Caption

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

248 KB | 1047 x 1218

File Type

JPG