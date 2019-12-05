Urinary tract - cross-sections - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the urinary tract with labels to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Insets show a cross section of the kidney with labels to the kidney, stones, and ureter and a cross section of the bladder with labels to the ureters, stones, bladder,

Alternate Text

Drawing of the urinary tract with labels to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Insets show a cross section of the kidney with labels to the kidney, stones, and ureter and a cross section of the bladder with labels to the ureters, stones, bladder,

Caption

Kidney stones in the kidney and urinary tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

437 KB | 1764 x 1164

File Type

JPG