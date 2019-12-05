  1. Home
Digestive tract - child - labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. The large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The lower GI tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

174 KB | 816 x 948

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels anatomy anus rectum colon large intestine lower GI tract digestive tract
