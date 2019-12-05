Digestive tract - child - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. The large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. The large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.

Caption

The lower GI tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

174 KB | 816 x 948

File Type

JPG