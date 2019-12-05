  1. Home
Digestive tract - labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, appendix, large intestine, rectum, anus are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The GI tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

339 KB | 1200 x 1555

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels anatomy anus rectum appendix large intestine stomach esophagus mouth gastrointestinal tract
