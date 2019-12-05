Normal urinary tract - infant - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Front-view drawing of a normal urinary tract in an infant. The kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra are labeled.

Alternate Text

Front-view drawing of a normal urinary tract in an infant. The kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra are labeled.

Caption

The urinary tract includes two kidneys, two ureters, a bladder, and a urethra.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

226 KB | 813 x 1041

File Type

JPG