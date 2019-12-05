Gastrointestinal tract - labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract. The mouth, large Intestine, appendix and anus are labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract. The mouth, large Intestine, appendix and anus are labeled.
Caption
The appendix is a fingerlike pouch attached to the large intestine in the lower right area of the abdomen.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
329 KB | 1392 x 1644
File Type
JPG