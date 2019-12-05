Digestive tract - infant

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of an infant’s body.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of an infant’s body.

Caption

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of an infant’s body.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

347 KB | 1116 x 1578

File Type

JPG