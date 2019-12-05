Infant digestive tract with inset showing cross section of stomach
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of an infant’s body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.
When the lower esophageal sphincter—the muscle that acts as a valve between the esophagus and stomach—has not fully developed in infants, GER can occur. While the sphincter muscle is still developing, it may push stomach contents back up, resulting in reg
1005 KB | 2884 x 1704
JPG