Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract showing the esophagus, stomach, and large intestine.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract showing the esophagus, stomach, and large intestine.

Caption

Abdominal adhesions are bands of fibrous tissue that can form between abdominal tissues and organs.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

335 KB | 929 x 1533

File Type

JPG