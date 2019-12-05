Gastrointestinal tract
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract showing the esophagus, stomach, and large intestine.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract showing the esophagus, stomach, and large intestine.
Caption
Abdominal adhesions are bands of fibrous tissue that can form between abdominal tissues and organs.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
335 KB | 929 x 1533
File Type
JPG