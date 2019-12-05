  1. Home
Illustration of a female ureters, bladder substitute, and urethra

View full-sized image Drawing of a bladder substitute. Labels point to two ureters, bladder substitute, and urethra.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Bladder substitute.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

257 KB | 1500 x 1950

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels women anatomy
