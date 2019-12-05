Illustration of a female ureters, bladder substitute, and urethra

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a bladder substitute. Labels point to two ureters, bladder substitute, and urethra.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a bladder substitute. Labels point to two ureters, bladder substitute, and urethra.

Caption

Bladder substitute.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

257 KB | 1500 x 1950

File Type

JPG