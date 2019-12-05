Illustration of the digestive system inside the outline of a man’s torso with labels pointing to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive system inside the outline of a man’s torso with labels pointing to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive system inside the outline of a man’s torso with labels pointing to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Caption
The digestive system
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
599 KB | 1950 x 2400
File Type
JPG