  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Drawing of the urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body

View full-sized image Drawing of the urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body.

Caption

Drawing of the urinary tract inside the outline of the upper half of a human body.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

99 KB | 608 x 1013

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy children
Share