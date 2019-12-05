  1. Home
Drawing of a kidney with an inset of a nephron

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Each kidney is made up of about a million filtering units called nephrons. Each nephron filters a small amount of blood. The nephron includes a filter, called a glomerulus, and a tubule.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

353 KB | 930 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy English labels
