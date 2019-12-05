  1. Home
Drawing of a kidney with labels pointing to blood with wastes, filtered blood and wastes (urine) to the bladder

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

438 KB | 1590 x 1611

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels anatomy
