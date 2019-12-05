Male perineum with labels for the scrotum, internal penis, perineum, nerves, blood vessels, tailbone, and anus
Drawing of the male perineum with scrotum, internal penis, perineum, nerves, blood vessels, tailbone, and anus labeled.
In males, the perineum is the area between the anus and the scrotum.
