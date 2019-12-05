Male perineum with labels for the scrotum, internal penis, perineum, nerves, blood vessels, tailbone, and anus

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the male perineum with scrotum, internal penis, perineum, nerves, blood vessels, tailbone, and anus labeled.

Alternate Text

Caption

In males, the perineum is the area between the anus and the scrotum.

File Size

634 KB | 1620 x 1816

File Type

JPG