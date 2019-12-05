Male perineal positioning on common bike seats

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of two bike seats, with and without a nose. Side-outline view of a person sitting on a bike seat, with pinched perineal nerves and blood vessels labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of two bike seats, with and without a nose. Side-outline view of a person sitting on a bike seat, with pinched perineal nerves and blood vessels labeled.

Caption

The straddling position on a narrow seat pinches the perineal blood vessels and nerves.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

324 KB | 826 x 1852

File Type

JPG