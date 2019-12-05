Sequence of cortisol production in the hypothalamus and adrenal glands
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the hypothalamus and adrenal glands within the outline of a male body. Sequence of cortisol production is illustrated.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the hypothalamus and adrenal glands within the outline of a male body. Sequence of cortisol production is illustrated.
Caption
The amount of cortisol produced by the adrenal glands is precisely balanced.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
402 KB | 1542 x 1800
File Type
JPG