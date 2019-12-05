Female pelvic area with an inset enlargement of the vagina, bladder, and cystocele

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with an inset enlargement of the vagina, bladder, and cystocele labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a woman’s pelvic area with an inset enlargement of the vagina, bladder, and cystocele labeled.

Caption

Cystocele.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

663 KB | 1597 x 1650

File Type

JPG