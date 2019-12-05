Digestive tract - adult
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, and anus not labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, and anus not labeled.
Caption
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, and anus not labeled.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
307 KB | 1039 x 1727
File Type
JPG