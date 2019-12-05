Digestive system with labels for the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, small intestine, rectum, anus, appendix, large intestine, gallbladder, and duodenum

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive system within an outline of the top half of a male body, with labels pointing to esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, small intestine, rectum, anus, appendix, large intestine, gallbladder, and duodenum.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive system within an outline of the top half of a male body, with labels pointing to esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, small intestine, rectum, anus, appendix, large intestine, gallbladder, and duodenum.

Caption

Digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

370 KB | 1350 x 1875

File Type

JPG