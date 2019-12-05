Digestive system with labels for the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, small intestine, rectum, anus, appendix, large intestine, gallbladder, and duodenum
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive system within an outline of the top half of a male body, with labels pointing to esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, small intestine, rectum, anus, appendix, large intestine, gallbladder, and duodenum.
Caption
Digestive system.
