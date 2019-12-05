Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma.

Caption

Drawing of the small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

328 KB | 1275 x 1575

File Type

JPG