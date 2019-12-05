  1. Home
Small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of the small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma. The removed colon and rectum are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Continent ileostomy.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

298 KB | 1350 x 1350

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

ileum rectum stoma colon
