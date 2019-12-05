  1. Home
Esophagus with a portion of the esophagus emerging from the windpipe.

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

One form of esophageal atresia.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

94 KB | 1050 x 656

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

stomach windpipe esophagus
