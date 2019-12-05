Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the esophagus with a portion of the esophagus emerging from the windpipe.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the esophagus with a portion of the esophagus emerging from the windpipe.

Caption

One form of esophageal atresia.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

94 KB | 1050 x 656

File Type

JPG