Stool sample test for fecal occult blood
Description
Drawing of hands holding a card containing a stool sample. A drop of liquid is being applied to the stool sample to test for fecal occult blood. Label point to stool sample.
Alternate Text
Caption
Fecal occult blood test.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
308 KB | 1500 x 930
File Type
JPG