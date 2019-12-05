Stool sample test for fecal occult blood

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of hands holding a card containing a stool sample. A drop of liquid is being applied to the stool sample to test for fecal occult blood.

Alternate Text

Drawing of hands holding a card containing a stool sample. A drop of liquid is being applied to the stool sample to test for fecal occult blood.

Caption

Fecal occult blood test.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

398 KB | 1313 x 1500

File Type

JPG