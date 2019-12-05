Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.

Caption

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

456 KB | 1800 x 1613

File Type

JPG