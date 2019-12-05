Biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct. The labels point to liver, bile ducts, cystic duct, pancreas, gallbladder with stones duodenum, common bile duct, pancreatic duct and greater duodenal papilla.

Alternate Text

Caption

Gallstones.

