Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the rectum and anus with an internal hemorrhoid and an external hemorrhoid labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the rectum and anus with an internal hemorrhoid and an external hemorrhoid labeled.

Caption

Hemorrhoids.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

221 KB | 1350 x 1050

File Type

JPG