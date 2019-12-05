Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of laparoscopic cholecystectomy. A surgeon and assistants hold the laparoscope and view the procedure on a monitor.

Alternate Text

Drawing of laparoscopic cholecystectomy. A surgeon and assistants hold the laparoscope and view the procedure on a monitor.

Caption

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

270 KB | 938 x 900

File Type

JPG