Male digestive tract with an inset showing an inguinal hernia with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body with an inset showing an inguinal hernia. Labels point to small intestine, internal inguinal ring, external inguinal ring, pubic bone, penis, spermatic cord, and testes.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body with an inset showing an inguinal hernia. Labels point to small intestine, internal inguinal ring, external inguinal ring, pubic bone, penis, spermatic cord, and testes.
Caption
Inguinal hernia.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
519 KB | 1913 x 1275
File Type
JPG