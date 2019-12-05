  1. Home
Male digestive tract with an inset showing an inguinal hernia with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body with an inset showing an inguinal hernia. Labels point to small intestine, internal inguinal ring, external inguinal ring, pubic bone, penis, spermatic cord, and testes.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Inguinal hernia.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

519 KB | 1913 x 1275

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

small intestine inguinal ring digestive tract
