Male figure showing the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra

View full-sized image Anatomical drawing of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra within the outline of a male figure.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

295 KB | 1296 x 2118

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

urethra bladder ureters Kidneys male
