Nephron with labels for the glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood and blood with wastes

View full-sized image Drawing of a nephron with labels pointing to glomerulus, tubule, filtered blood and blood with wastes.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

301 KB | 1144 x 1347

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

waste blood filter tubule glomerulus labels nephron
