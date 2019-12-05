Man receiving hemodialysis treatment with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man having a hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, filtered and unfiltered blood, and hemodialysis machine.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man having a hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, filtered and unfiltered blood, and hemodialysis machine.

Caption

In hemodialysis, unfiltered blood is removed from the body and flows to the dialyzer to be cleaned. Filtered blood flows back to the body.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

349 KB | 1605 x 1131

File Type

JPG