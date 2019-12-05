  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Man and woman eating yogurt and cereal in a kitchen

View full-sized image A man eating yogurt and a woman eating cereal in a kitchen. A container of yogurt, a carton of soy milk, and a bottle of lactase enzyme tablets are on the table.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A man eating yogurt and a woman eating cereal in a kitchen. A container of yogurt, a carton of soy milk, and a bottle of lactase enzyme tablets are on the table.

Alternate Text

A man eating yogurt and a woman eating cereal in a kitchen. A container of yogurt, a carton of soy milk, and a bottle of lactase enzyme tablets are on the table.

Caption

A man eating yogurt and a woman eating cereal in a kitchen. A container of yogurt, a carton of soy milk, and a bottle of lactase enzyme tablets are on the table.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Diet and Nutrition

File Size

1.612 MB | 1705 x 2100

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Woman yogurt soy milk lactase enzyme tablets kitchen man
Share