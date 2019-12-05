  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to small intestine, large intestine, and colon

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to small intestine, large intestine, and colon (shaded).
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to small intestine, large intestine, and colon (shaded).

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within outline of male body, with labels pointing to small intestine, large intestine, and colon (shaded).

Caption

The digestive tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

274 KB | 1386 x 1590

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

colon large intestine small intestine digestive tract
Share